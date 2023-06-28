Chart of the Week: Why 'transition metals' won't go out of fashion

There are 36 elements on the periodic table that are defined as “transition metals”, a distinction that is somehow linked to the way in which their electrons behave – but that’s enough of the science. For the purposes of this summary, we will be looking at four metallic elements that are deemed crucial to the planned energy transition and their long-term pricing prospects. The accompanying chart reveals how erratic pricing for these metals has become in recent times, and there is every chance this volatility will be a feature of the market for some time to come. Yet the projected supply/demand balance is clearly in their favour on the pricing front.

We can’t be sure how the decarbonisation agenda will play out over time, but it could conceivably provide an investment opportunity analogous to the now defunct commodities super-cycle that commenced in the early 1990s. Although there are any number of material inputs vital to the ongoing transition, we will look at market prospects for the most commonly referenced metallic elements: cobalt, nickel, copper and lithium. This consideration alone should provide some insight into the likely trajectory of prices, although it cannot take account of potential supply-side shocks. It would be naïve to imagine that the push towards net-zero will not entail upward pressure on energy prices, both in terms of demand-pull and cost-push inflation, while any future outages in supply would have profound political implications.

The first point to take on board is that any successful transition will require a collaborative approach by governments and businesses. Numerous governmental and corporate timetables are now in place, but the practical hurdles linked to the transition are becoming more evident by the day.