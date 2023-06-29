This Reit is a smarter way to be a buy-to-let landlord

Being a buy-to-let landlord is tough. According to data from estate agent Savills published earlier this month, higher interest rates and the removal of tax incentives mean that the investment model is delivering its worst returns since 2007, with “year one cash profit” slumping to 4 per cent. The agency says the situation may well get worse as the forthcoming Renters Reform Bill and stricter energy efficiency regulations “add to investors’ caution” and “further eat into profits”.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Niche in buy-to-let market

Demand ahead of supply

Energy-efficient portfolio

Shares trade far below NAV Bear points Dividend not fully covered

High debt gearing

Landlords have the advantage over tenants. A surge in immigration combined with years of government failure to build any housing means that scores of tenants compete for a dwindling number of rental properties. The result is rent rising at its fastest pace on record, yet the data from Savills shows this is still not enough for landlords to push their paltry profit margins higher.