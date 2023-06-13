/
Landlord profit margins lowest in 16 years

Interest rates and stricter regulations are eating into profits, says Savills
June 13, 2023

Buy-to-let (BTL) landlords are making a worse return on their investment than at any point since 2007, according to data from agency Savills (SVS). The average net profit for a landlord has slumped to below 4 per cent – the lowest profit margin in 16 years.

The agency said that BTL landlords' paltry returns are in stark contrast to the boom years of 2014 to 2021, when they booked an average “year 1 cash profit” of 23 per cent. It blamed the downturn in fortunes on rising interest rates and a restriction in tax reliefs.

Head of research Lucian Cook said the forthcoming Renters Reform Bill and stricter energy efficiency regulations will “add to investors’ caution” and “further eat into profits”. The government has consulted on increasing the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) threshold for all new privately rented homes from E to C by 2025, though it has yet to respond to this consultation.

