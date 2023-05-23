The case for buy-to-let is shakier than ever

Last week the government published its long-awaited Renters Reform Bill. Much of its content was as expected, including the abolition of Section 21 'no fault' evictions and fixed-term tenancies, and the introduction of other tenant protections. In return, it should become easier for landlords to deal with tenants who refuse to pay rent or anti-social behaviour. But righting the rental market remains a monumental task, especially at a time when both tenants and landlords have to contend with tough financial conditions.

Reactions to the bill ranged from cautious optimism, with homeless charity Shelter saying that “a strong bill would be a gamechanger,” to the National Residential Landlord Association's (NRLA) concern that the bill lacks detail on landlord protections.

Ultimately, it will depend on how this bill is implemented.