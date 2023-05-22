/
Housebuilders struggle as off-plan sales plunge

Drop in sales reveals direction for housing and rental markets, Hamptons says
May 22, 2023
  • Off-plan sales down from 2016 peak
  • Profile of off-plan buyers has changed

Housebuilders' 'off-plan' sales have plummeted to the lowest point since 2013 last year as landlords continued to step back from buying newly developed homes, data from Hamptons estate agency has shown.

The percentage of homes bought before they have been built, as a proportion of all home sales in England and Wales, fell to just 34 per cent in 2022, its lowest ebb since 31 per cent in 2013 and significantly down from the record high of 46 per cent in 2016, Hamptons’ analysis of Land Registry data revealed.

