Q1 updates show Reits have turned a corner

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) are showing tentative signs of recovery following last year’s bruising downturn after a raft of first-quarter updates revealed stronger tenant demand for some and flattening valuations for all. However, not all the Reits’ positions as of 31 March were stellar, with some reporting a drop in operational performance and increases in net debt.

Generalist Reits Custodian Property Income Reit (CREI), UK Commercial Property Reit (UKCM), and Picton Property Income (PCTN), as well as residential landlord Grainger (GRI), all boasted an improved operational performance. Picton’s occupancy ticked up to 91 per cent from 90 per cent last quarter while Custodian’s rose to 90.3 per cent from 89.9 per cent last quarter as new rental income secured increased from £800,000 in the final quarter of 2022 to £2.5mn in the first quarter (Q1) of this year.

UKCM’s occupancy rate was flat across both quarters at 98 per cent, but it too pointed to a greater value of new rental income as well as a greater number of deals than in the final three months of 2022. It highlighted nine new leases equating to £2.89mn in Q1 2023 compared to just three amounting to £680,000 in Q4 2022.