Broken home? Investigating the controversy surrounding Home Reit

Over the past few months, homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME) has lost over half of its value as criticism over the ethics and financial stability of its business model have reached fever pitch.

In October, a parliamentary committee called for a ban on the set-up of “profit-making schemes” using the same model that Home Reit uses. Yet, despite the massive implications of that report, the share sell-off did not begin in earnest until November when short seller Viceroy Research criticised the valuation of Home Reit’s portfolio and its due diligence regarding its tenants. Home Reit dismissed Viceroy’s claims as “baseless and misleading” in a lengthy rebuttal the following week, but it did little to assuage investors who continued to offload shares.

The week after that, investors The Boatman Capital Research published an open letter calling for a change in Home Reit’s leadership as law firm Harcus Parker launched a legal challenge against the company over allegations it misled investors.