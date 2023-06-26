Investment case strengthens for high-yielding AEW UK Reit

EPRA net asset value (NAV) declines 12.5 per cent to £167mn (105.5p)

Stable operating profit of £11.1mn before fair value movements

£60mn debt facility fixed at 2.95 per cent until May 2027

13 per cent net loan to value following period-end disposals

2p a share quarterly dividend

AEW UK Reit (AEWU: 96p) flagged up its results in its last quarterly update (‘A smart way to play UK commercial property’, 4 May 2023), but events since then suggest the investment case has strengthened.

At the 31 March 2023 financial year-end, AEW owned a £214mn portfolio of 36 regional UK commercial property assets focused on industrial property (44.2 per cent), retail warehouses (20.5 per cent), high-street retail (18.7 per cent), offices (7.2 per cent) and other real estate (9.4 per cent). In the 12-month period, the four sectors outperformed AEW’s Benchmark by 10.9 per cent in terms of capital performance, with each segment delivering relative income outperformance, too.