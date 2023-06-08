Lock in this Reit's high yield before shares spike

The commercial real estate sector has taken a battering in the past 12 months, as highlighted by a 17.7 per cent decline in average values between 1 July 2022 and 31 March 2023.

Higher interest rates have impeded debt-backed buyers and increased refinancing risk for many borrowers, with a related fall in equity and bond prices leaving some institutions overallocated to real estate. The resultant fall in values has increased average real estate net initial yields (NIY) from 3.8 per cent in June 2022 to 4.7 per cent today.

However, occupational markets have remained resilient, with UK real estate delivering average nominal rental value growth of 2.5 per cent in the past year. That’s worth noting because there is a strong positive long-term correlation between rental growth rates and inflation, with sectors benefiting from structural demand drivers and lower vacancy rates delivering rental growth well above the long-term average of 0.9 per cent. For example, in contrast to the sharp decline in capital values, average industrial rental values have increased by 5.9 per cent since June 2022.