Positioning for a commercial property downturn

Commercial property valuations are now coming under pressure, but there are reasons to maintain exposure to selected listed REITs.

Firstly, the high dividend yields provide an attractive income stream, while rental growth through active property management initiatives and upside from rent reviews are supportive of payouts, too.

Secondly, the deep share price discounts to net asset value (NAV) already factor in the likelihood of weaker property valuations as investors seek higher net initial yields (NIY) to compensate for the upward shift in government bond yields in the past 12 months.