It's not obvious who is giving CEOs a pay rise

Guess which FTSE 100 chief executive came top of The High Pay Centre’s executive pay report for 2022. It’s hardly a surprise. AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Pascal Soriot received more than £15mn for the fourth year running.

The median payout was £3.9mn (£3.4mn in 2021). The report sparked misleading headlines such as “FTSE 100 bosses given pay rise of £500,000 in 2022” – an apparently overgenerous inflation-busting 16 per cent rise. The median for ordinary employees was 5.5 per cent. And this, at a time that government ministers and Bank of England officials are urging pay restraint. The media stories almost wrote themselves.

Pay gaps have widened over the years. Soriot received 464 times the UK nationwide median full-time wage. Sectors vary though. Big pharma relies on specialist skills. The median AstraZeneca UK employee earned £96,000 last year. Soriot received 159 times as much as this, but the sheer scale of the group is easily overlooked. Only 12 per cent of its employees are in the UK. Only a fifth of its revenues came from Europe. At $44.4bn (£35.31bn), the group revenues were greater than the gross domestic product (GDP) of more than a hundred countries – if AstraZeneca was a country, it would be about the same size as Bahrain or Estonia. Similar arguments could be applied to other highly paid chief executives. Those at BAE Systems (BA), CRH (CRH) and BP (BP) all received more than £10mn in 2022. Their companies are all multinationals. They too have complex global responsibilities.