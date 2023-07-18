'Risk-free' bonds are not the answer to investors' problems

Not long after George Ross-Goobey joined the Imperial Tobacco Pension Fund in 1947, he managed to persuade his fellow fund managers that investing in gilts made little sense. The economy was beginning to grow and shares offered higher yields. He argued that because equities normally outperform bonds, investing in them would reduce pension costs. Now, surely, was the time to break from the past.

Wealthy private investors lived on the dividends of their shareholdings and expected the capital value to outpace inflation, so Imperial adopted a similar policy. The fund switched virtually all its investments into equities and, as Ross-Goobey had predicted, the capital gains led to a substantial funding surplus. Other pension funds followed suit: the so-called cult of the equity had begun.

Pensions at this time were mostly defined-benefit (DB) schemes, paying pensions at age 65 based on the length of service and final salary. The private sector paid for these upfront by building up pension funds; most of the public sector paid for theirs from ongoing contributions from existing employees. By the 1970s the funds were in surplus, which enabled generous early retirement terms and for full pensions to be paid from the age of 60.