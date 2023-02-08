Does Rolls-Royce 'destroy value' or is it on up?

During his eight years as chief executive of Rolls Royce (RR.), Warren East had to face a series of crises. Some had been inherited; others came from external events. The most recent was the pandemic, which grounded international air travel – the generator of much of the group’s revenues. Rolls had to borrow heavily to stay afloat and introduced a radical restructuring, which cut 9,000 jobs in an attempt to save £1.3bn.

In his last trading update, for the period up to 31 October 2022, East emphasised the progress being made. “The continued recovery in large engine flying hours, record order intake in Power Systems and resilience in the defence business give us confidence in the future,” he said. “Our expertise and strong positions in established markets and investment in new markets place us well to pursue decarbonisation, net zero and evolutionary technologies that can create substantial long-term economic and social value.” A disposal had enabled the group to pay back a £2bn loan. Its debt had now become more manageable. Contracts were being renewed, orders were increasing, particularly in the Power Systems business, and the group was investing in new technologies. Despite Brexit, Rolls will be a partner in six of the 20 aviation research and innovation programmes being funded by the EU.

Its more recent media releases glowed with optimism: “Rolls-Royce supplies large-scale battery storage... to stabilise the Dutch power grid” reads one. Another said that it’s developing hydrogen as a means of storing electricity as well as powering aircraft. East expected its investments in electric aircraft and small modular nuclear reactors to produce annual revenues of £5bn by the early 2030s. It was all very reassuring. Rolls-Royce was coming out of the mire, and it was transforming itself at the same time.