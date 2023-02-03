/
February 3, 2023

Rolls-Royce – where ‘radical change’ became the norm

Mark Robinson
With lockdown memories receding into history, the outlook for the global aerospace industry is now broadly positive. Figures from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) point to a sustained recovery in total traffic (as measured in revenue passenger kilometres), while international flights, led by the Asia-Pacific region, were up by 85 per cent year on year in November. Volumes have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, but all the key metrics are heading in the right direction. And despite ongoing supply chain disruption, sentiment is gradually improving across the sector – except, it would seem, for one conspicuous laggard close to home.

 

New Rolls-Royce chief delivers brutal assessment

