reader portfolios

'How do I get 10% a year from my £470,000 portfolio?'

Portfolio Clinic: Our reader has too many holdings and needs to tidy up his investments ahead of retirement
August 25, 2023
  • Our reader is hoping to make his portfolio more efficient before fully retiring
  • He holds a significant amount in cash and asks whether it's time to put it to work
  • He is moving away from single company shares in favour of funds
Reader Portfolio
John 70
Description

Isas and pensions

Objectives

Supplementing retirement income, simplifying the portfolio

Portfolio type
Portfolio simplification

Building a well-structured portfolio requires a lot of discipline and planning. It is all too easy to get sidetracked and end up with too many holdings that do not fit together.

