'How do I get 10% a year from my £470,000 portfolio?'

Our reader is hoping to make his portfolio more efficient before fully retiring

He holds a significant amount in cash and asks whether it's time to put it to work

He is moving away from single company shares in favour of funds

Reader Portfolio John 70 Description Isas and pensions Objectives Supplementing retirement income, simplifying the portfolio Portfolio type Portfolio simplification

Building a well-structured portfolio requires a lot of discipline and planning. It is all too easy to get sidetracked and end up with too many holdings that do not fit together.