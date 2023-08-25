'How do I get 10% a year from my £470,000 portfolio?'

- Our reader is hoping to make his portfolio more efficient before fully retiring
- He holds a significant amount in cash and asks whether it's time to put it to work
- He is moving away from single company shares in favour of funds
Reader Portfolio
John 70
Description
Isas and pensions
Objectives
Supplementing retirement income, simplifying the portfolio
Portfolio type
Portfolio simplification
Building a well-structured portfolio requires a lot of discipline and planning. It is all too easy to get sidetracked and end up with too many holdings that do not fit together.