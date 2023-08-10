companies

OSB shows the downside of interest rates
August 10, 2023
  • Rate adjustments hit £180mn
  • CEO 'disappointed' with the results

Shares in specialist lender OSB Group (OSB) rose slightly on results day as the market digested a poor profit performance, while at the same time being relieved that the adverse effective interest rate (EIR) adjustment the company had announced earlier in July was within the forecast range of between £160m and £180mn, albeit topping out at £180.7mn on an underlying basis. Fears that a higher adjustment rate could have had a further cascade effect on the income statement were behind the heavy price falls in July. In the event, profits were slashed but within the range that many analysts had forecast, hence the more positive market reaction.  

