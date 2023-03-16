OSB bucks the banking trend

Wholesale return of capital to shareholders

Economic headwinds prompt greater provisions

It is cruel fortune that OSB’s (OSB) results came right in the middle of the biggest disruption to the global banking sector the market has experienced in 15 years. What could have been awkward timing turned out to be the opportunity to showcase the specialist lender’s strengths, particularly the considerable amount of capital that the company will return to investors this year. When the £150mn share buyback, a £50mn special dividend and an enhanced regular dividend are taken together, investors will receive an impressive total return of approximately £330mn for the year. The market certainly took notice and sent the shares markedly higher on the day.