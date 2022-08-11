/
OSB rides rate wave

The specialist lender’s low-cost model pays off for income seekers
August 11, 2022
  • Dividend keeps rising 
  • Specialist beats bigger

The banking sector can mainly thank the Bank of England (BoE) for rescuing the bottom line this year as interest rate rises start to feed through into net interest margins. A good example are the high street behemoths who, despite struggling with high costs, have delivered decent results so far this season. So it follows naturally that an institution that is specialised, with low running costs, can outperform its larger peers, which is precisely the story of specialist lender OSB’s (OSB) first-half results.  

