OSB offers best of both worlds for jittery investors

Investors in the UK’s largest banks have endured a long and cold winter ever since the sector self-immolated in 2008. Despite the prospect of central bank interest rate rises putting the meat back into margins, signs of spring are yet to appear this year.

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points High-quality loan book

Excellent returns on equity

Solid capital buffers

Good geographic concentration Bear points Possible housing market slowdown

Negligible dividend yield

In fact, recent news that some large fund managers have dumped significant stakes in European banks has cast a cloud over a sector where share prices are struggling to break five times forward earnings, on average. If large multi-country, multi-lateral financial institutions find themselves even less popular with investors than tobacco companies, then perhaps home-grown lenders with less reliance on fickle international trends are the answer to this investing conundrum, which is why OneSavings Bank (OSB) could potentially fit the bill.