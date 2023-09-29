EV battle between Europe and China heats up

China imports remain the dominant challenge for European carmakers

Companies reiterate 2030 EV targets despite UK delay

Carmakers are in the political crosshairs, with post-Brexit trading frictions threatening production and the UK rowing back on electric vehicle (EV) transition targets at the same time as Europe attempts to fight back against cheap Chinese imports.

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association urged the European Commission this week to intervene to prevent a 10 per cent tariff being applied on EV exports from the European Union (EU) to the UK. The body said that EV production on the continent could fall by 480,000 units if the tariff is implemented from January due to post-Brexit ‘rules of origin’ about where batteries are made. The UK is the largest outside market for EU producers.