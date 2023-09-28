A political storm is brewing in the battle for our cars

In the late 1950s, the great Chuck Berry, a keen observer of the aspirations of middle America, sang of the day he would buy a Cadillac and no longer “have to worry about that broken down, ragged Ford”. Today in middle America – especially in the rust-belt states – the worry is that Berry would trade in his Ford not for America’s best-known luxury car brand but for a motor built by one of China’s ‘big four’ carmakers. It is a concern that may yet have a decisive impact on next year’s US presidential election. If so, it’s quite likely to be a major factor driving global equity markets for the coming 14 months and perhaps beyond.

Berry’s imaginary Cadillac was “burning aviation fuel, no matter what it costs”. No prizes for guessing his 2023 incarnation will be running an electric vehicle (EV) burning nothing at all. Not just that, his EV will be simpler and cheaper to build than one propelled by an internal combustion engine (ICE) and, in the process, its success will put US auto workers out of work in their tens of thousands. And therein lies the fear that may yet play a major role in the outcome of 2024’s presidential election and the path followed by equities markets.

The concerns of the main trade union in the US motor industry, the United Auto Workers (UAW), seem real enough. Its report, Taking the high road: Strategies for a fair EV future, cites a study by investment bank Merrill Lynch which estimates that, in a car selling for $35,000 (£28,800), the power train of an ICE vehicle would cost $18,000 whereas the alternative components for an EV would cost $7,000. Think what that saving would do to a carmaker’s profit margins.