Who are the best-value CEOs in the UK?

The gals and (mostly) guys who run the UK’s biggest companies – plus their pals on the companies’ remuneration committees – are at it again. On average, pay for bosses of FTSE 100 companies rose by 16 per cent in 2022, while their employees – or, at least, an average UK worker on full-time pay – struggled to get by on a 5.5 per cent rise as the UK’s inflation rate whistled along at a pace topping 10 per cent at its peak.

Those real-term gains also mean that in 2022 average pay for a FTSE 100 boss was £3.91mn. To put it another way, that amount is 118 times higher than the pay – £33,000 – of this average UK worker. And, to put it yet another way, it must be great – uplifting, motivating and all the rest of it – to know it takes the notional Footsie boss about two working days to gross the same amount as the notional employee makes in a year.

So what’s the verdict, does data like this prompt the cry ‘aux armes, citoyens’ for the plebs to storm the corporate Bastille? Or, to take another metaphor from 18 century France, is company bosses pay a genuine case of ‘pour encourager les autres’, although perhaps not in quite the way Voltaire meant?