property

The next big problem for Reit investors

We look at rental income for the major listed property companies to examine which are faring best
The next big problem for Reit investors
September 27, 2023

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) had reason to celebrate last week. The potential end of the Bank of England's two-year rate-hiking cycle may mean commercial property valuations can begin to recover. The timing was particularly useful because Reits are also facing a new problem: weak economic growth threatening their rental income.

This presents a challenge for investors, too. Because, while comparing Reits by their asset values is simple enough, comparing them by their rent can be more challenging.

 

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data