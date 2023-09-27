The next big problem for Reit investors

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) had reason to celebrate last week. The potential end of the Bank of England's two-year rate-hiking cycle may mean commercial property valuations can begin to recover. The timing was particularly useful because Reits are also facing a new problem: weak economic growth threatening their rental income.

This presents a challenge for investors, too. Because, while comparing Reits by their asset values is simple enough, comparing them by their rent can be more challenging.