Defence transformed

Thoughts about the future of defence can often stray into doom-laden science fiction territory, where swarms of robots battle against each other and mow down anything else that stands in their way.

But concerns about the lethal use of force by autonomous robots are now real. Earlier this month, six advanced robotics companies, the highest-profile being the Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics, wrote an open letter to peers seeking pledges “not to build, authorise, support or enable the attachment of weaponry to robots with advanced mobile functions”.

Adding weapons to commercially available robots that can be operated remotely or autonomously will “harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society”, the companies said.