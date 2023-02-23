Chip wars: Which semiconductor stocks will come out on top?

The start of the Covid-19 pandemic opened the world’s eyes to the importance of supply chains, and the microchip shortage quickly became the most visible example of how bottlenecks can affect business. Three years later, the consequences of this squeeze continue to reverberate across the semiconductor industry, and suggest investors will have to think carefully about how to access cutting-edge technology opportunities.

For the past three decades, a globalised production model has created a series of semiconductor giants across the world. Their roles range from making the lithography machines used to imprint circuits onto silicon wafers (ASML (NL:ASML) in the Netherlands), using those machines (TSMC (TW:2330) in Taiwan), to designing the chips (AMD (US:AMD), Nvidia (US:NVDA) and Qualcomm (US:QCOM), all in the US).

This system, coupled with the ongoing boom in semiconductor usage, has been lucrative for investors: despite recent struggles, all these companies’ market caps have at least doubled in the past five years. However, as the pandemic highlighted, it has also created a supply chain littered with bottlenecks where knowledge is concentrated in specific countries or organisations.