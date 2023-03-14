A cash-generative tech company offering a repeat buying opportunity

First half pre-tax profit up 13 per cent to £5.9mn

Underlying free cash flow of £5.5mn (5.5p a share)

Interim dividend per share hiked 18 per cent to 2.36p covered two times by EPS of 4.9p

Partnership with ITV extended

Cash-generative UK technology company Fonix Mobile (FNX:200p) delivered bumper results that make the recent profit-taking worth exploiting. Having run up from the 170p level when I covered the annual results (‘Tapping into the mobile payments boom’, 22 September 2022) to a record high of 245p earlier this month, the subsequent share price weakness is at odds with the strong fundamentals driving the business.

Fonix’s main activity is a mobile payments service that enables merchants to charge customers' mobile phone bills for products or services, turning the mobile device into a cash register while offering convenience for consumers. The payment platform is highly scalable (it can process up to 5,000 transactions per second following a recent infrastructure upgrade) and acts as an important customer acquisition tool for clients, too. That’s because Fonix differentiates itself from traditional payment methods, such as credit cards or ApplePay, by offering an alternative payment method to consumers who may otherwise forgo purchasing. The payment platform is proving attractive to corporate clients – 12 new customers were added in the latest six-month period – seeking an alternative to traditional cash transactions, which have a high cash processing cost.