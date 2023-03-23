Past issues mask this defence stock’s potential

Although Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused the share prices of most defence-related businesses to soar, only BAE Systems (BA) and Qinetiq (QQ.) have held onto the substantial gains made in the first weeks after 24 February 2022. And despite hefty pledges of additional spending by governments on both sides of the Atlantic, many defence shares are trading below where they were this time last year.

Tip style Growth Risk rating Medium Timescale Long Term Bull points Growing defence budgets

Acute demand for munitions

Discount to sector peers

Net debt all-but eliminated Bear points Order delays

Elevated capex in 2023

Hampshire-based Chemring (CHG), for example, is still in positive territory, but only just. In some ways, this is surprising as elements of its business mirror its two stronger-performing peers. Its sensors and information (S&I) division, for instance, contains a fast-growing cyber security arm, Roke, that has benefited not only from heightened spending by military bodies but also from companies such as Rolls-Royce (RR) and Vodafone (VOD) that provide services to them.

Moreover, its niche energetics arm provides pyrotechnic and ballistic subsystems used in defence and space systems, including ranges of explosives. Given Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg’s recent warning on the amount of time it is taking to rebuild artillery stockpiles, it is no surprise that, like BAE, Chemring has benefited from the fact that customers are signing longer-term contracts to secure supplies, allowing it to make investments in its manufacturing capability.

Despite this, its shares lag peers on several valuation metrics – including a forward price/earnings (PE) multiple of 14.1, below the sector average of 16.2.

Collateral damage

To understand why, one needs to rewind the clock further. This week’s 20th anniversary of the start of the Iraq war provides a useful reminder that booms in defence spending don’t necessarily translate into lasting gains for companies operating in the industry.

As defence spending grew to fund the so-called ‘global war on terror’ in Iraq and Afghanistan, Chemring went on an aggressive buying spree, spending £480mn on acquisitions between 2005 and 2011. Although this helped boost sales more than sixfold, the price was a 95 per cent gearing ratio at the end of 2010, just in time for the US and UK to cut back on spending. A long, painful period of retrenchment followed. After group revenue peaked at £745mn in 2011, it had fallen below £300mn within seven years after a fatal incident in a flare manufacturing building in Salisbury.

Some of this was the result of disposals as the company cut its net debt, which has been chipped away to just over £7mn at the end of October.

These remedial actions, while necessary, produced years of sub-par returns. Over the past decade, Chemring’s shares have generated a total return of 43 per cent, lagging the 56 per cent from the FTSE 350 aerospace and defence index, and less than a quarter of the return from shares in BAE, from which Chemring’s board poached current chief executive Michael Ord in 2018.

Ord, who previously ran the larger contractor’s naval ships and F-35 joint strike fighter businesses, has overseen improvements on multiple fronts, including group profitability. Since he took over, the underlying operating margin has climbed from 10.4 to 14.5 per cent at the end of last year, touching a “mid-teen return on sales” target set out in 2019.

A stable operating cash flow to Ebitda ratio of more than 100 per cent over the past four years has also supported continued investments amid the deleveraging. In that time, capital expenditure has also exceeded depreciation every year, by an average ratio of two to one.

Unfortunately, this period has also been marked by delays in procurement decisions, most notably from the US, where Chemring makes half of its sales (a further 34 per cent comes from the UK, while Europe and Asia-Pacific account for 12 and 4 per cent, respectively).

Change of programme

Although revenue grew by 7 per cent on a constant currency basis last year, Chemring is still facing some headwinds. Its S&I arm provided a mounted detection system to the US Army for Husky vehicles (HMDS), but after the sudden withdrawal from Afghanistan in the latter half of 2021 its priorities changed. A reduced focus on counterinsurgency operations meant the US army put the HMDS in “sustainment” mode more quickly than expected, evaporating funding for new systems and resulting in a £17.3mn decline in US sensors sales. While this was offset by £28.5mn of new sales related to the Roke business – where sales have more than doubled since 2018 – increased investment in Roke’s US arm and a training academy knocked 310 basis points off the S&I business’s operating margin, to 18.5 per cent.

The US sensors arm is likely to struggle again in 2023 without HMDS revenue, resulting in “a transitional year” as the company waits for approval to begin work on a new joint biological tactical detection system and an aerosol and vapour chemical agent detector programme.

US procurement delays have also hit the countermeasures and energetics business which, alongside producing explosives, makes flares and decoys used by various military aircraft including Lockheed Martin’s (US:LMT) F35 fighter jets.

Undaunted, Chemring has doubled down on future growth, spending £34mn upgrading sites in Scotland, Norway and Tennessee last year. A further £40mn is expected in 2023, although capex should normalise by 2024. Still, with the Tennessee plant only recently commissioned, wages rising and labour supplies tight, a rise in profitability may not happen until next year.

As a result, analysts’ near-term expectations are hardly glittering. Peel Hunt, for example, expects a slight dip in adjusted earnings this year to 19.2p per share, and 19.3p in 2024.

As a long-term play, though, Chemring has much going for it. After a tough rebuilding period, it has fronted much of the capital and operational expenditure needed to grow, while all but eliminating debt. And its end markets continue to strengthen. The US Department of Defense last week increased its annual budget request by 3 per cent to $842bn, including a 24 per cent increase in its proposed spending on missile munitions to $30.6bn (£24.9bn). A 13 per cent requested rise in defence-related IT spending also augurs well.

The UK government, meanwhile, announced a £5bn increase in defence spending over the next two years, 40 per cent of which is earmarked for restocking munitions.

With demand for munitions particularly acute and spending on cyber defence capabilities growing among both public and private sector entities, Chemring seems well-placed to benefit, so long as it doesn't rush to reinvest profits in questionable acquisitions again. It is still doing deals – its most recent, Geollect, bought in December for up to £14.8mn, adds geospatial intelligence expertise to Roke’s cyber capabilities. And although delays to US orders may temporarily weigh on working capital to meet higher second-half demand, the group should be generating enough cash either to complete more smaller, bolt-on deals or to return cash to shareholders via buybacks. This year, Jefferies analysts believe shares worth 5 per cent of the current market value could be repurchased without pushing net debt above 0.5 times cash profits.

Either way, the fact that the shares haven’t significantly re-rated despite an improved balance sheet and much more vibrant end markets provides a decent point of entry for those seeking more exposure to the sector.

Company Details Name Mkt Cap Price 52-Wk Hi/Lo Chemring (CHG) £777mn 274p 384p / 268p Size/Debt NAV per share* Net Cash / Debt(-) Net Debt / Ebitda Op Cash/ Ebitda 147p -£7.2mn 0.1 x 115%

Valuation Fwd PE (+12mths) Fwd DY (+12mths) FCF yld (+12mths) P/Sales 14 2.6% 5.3% 2.0 Quality/ Growth EBIT Margin ROCE 5yr Sales CAGR 5yr EPS CAGR 12.0% 12.8% 7.6% 48.3% Forecasts/ Momentum Fwd EPS grth NTM Fwd EPS grth STM 3-mth Mom 3-mth Fwd EPS change% -1% 4% -8.4% -0.4%