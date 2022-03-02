/
"Overlooked" defence shares rally on higher spending prospects

Pressure builds on Nato countries to meet spending commitments as expert forecasts a new "militarised border" through the middle of Europe and ESG thinking shifts
March 2, 2022
  • US currently accounts for 70 per cent of Nato's $1.17tn expenditure
  • Spending by European nations to meet target needs to increase by $73bn

Defence shares soared this week as investors began to realise that however the war in Ukraine ends, the need for European nations to spend more on strengthening their borders has become self-evident. Following the invasion, there have even been calls for ESG funds to stop screening out weapons makers, although some in the sector have pushed back forcefully on this. 

“I think we’re going to end up with a militarised border down the middle of Europe again. We haven’t seen that for a long, long time,” said Kim Catechis, an investment strategist at Franklin Templeton Institute.

