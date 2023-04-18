Profits are booming at this takeover target

Annual pre-tax profit rises from £1.3mn to £5.8mn on revenue up 5 per cent to £86.6mn

EPS and dividend per share rise fivefold to 39.1p and 15.5p

Net cash up from £9.4mn to £10.9mn (90p a share)

Analysts expect 38 per cent profit growth in 2023

Barnsley-based Billington (BILN:380p), a leading structural steel and construction specialist, raised guidance once again ahead of the release of its annual results, so the eye-catching growth was not wholly unexpected. However, it was still impressive.

Billington Structures, one of the UK’s leading structural steelwork contractors with a heritage dating back over 75 years, continues to operate near full capacity, buoyed by large orders at attractive margins in robust market segments (data centres, renewable energy projects, large industrial warehousing, film studios and stadiums). Projects completed last year include Shepperton Film Studios in London, Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, and Wakefield Trinity Rugby Stadium.