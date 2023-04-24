A smart way to profit from digitisation

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) up 28 per cent to £11.5mn, ahead of expectations

ARR in the US up 91 per cent to £2.8mn

Gross margin up from 54 to 63 per cent year on year

Recurring revenue equates to 93 per cent of total revenue

Cash loss slashed by £1mn in second half

Global supply chain challenges, the rising cost of labour and increased compliance requirements mean that the premium on simplifying deskless operations has never been more relevant.

This is good news for Cambridge-based Checkit (CKT:29p), a technology group that provides customers with a workflow management software platform that delivers data-driven remote monitoring and automated systems surveillance to manage their teams of deskless workers. Digitising the scheduling and reporting of workflows can enhance staff efficiency and retention rates, operational insight and compliance.