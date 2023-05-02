A high-yield play on currency hedging

Record assets under management equivalent (AUMe)

Performance fees rise 10-fold to £5.3mn

Focus on higher-margin mandates driving profit growth

Currency manager Record (REC:84p) has delivered record assets under management for the 2022-23 financial year, driven by multiple organic growth initiatives, diversifying its product mix into higher-margin scalable products and acting as currency manager to asset managers.

Assets under management equivalent (AUMe) increased from $86bn to $87.7bn in the fourth quarter to 31 March 2023, up from $83.1bn 12 months earlier. The result was buoyed by a near-quadrupling of net inflows to $9.1bn over the course of the financial year. This more than offset the negative impact of last year’s turmoil in global financial markets on the mandates being hedged.