A high-yield play on currency hedging

A currency manager to asset managers is delivering eye-catching profit growth and rewarding shareholders with a progressive dividend, too
May 2, 2023
  • Record assets under management equivalent (AUMe) 
  • Performance fees rise 10-fold to £5.3mn
  • Focus on higher-margin mandates driving profit growth

Currency manager Record (REC:84p) has delivered record assets under management for the 2022-23 financial year, driven by multiple organic growth initiatives, diversifying its product mix into higher-margin scalable products and acting as currency manager to asset managers.

Assets under management equivalent (AUMe) increased from $86bn to $87.7bn in the fourth quarter to 31 March 2023, up from $83.1bn 12 months earlier. The result was buoyed by a near-quadrupling of net inflows to $9.1bn over the course of the financial year. This more than offset the negative impact of last year’s turmoil in global financial markets on the mandates being hedged.

