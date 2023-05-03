Annual revenue soars 31 per cent to £73.1mn

Adjusted pre-tax profit rises 42 per cent to £18.7mn

EPS up 48 per cent to 19.6p, 4 per cent ahead of raised expectations

Trading materially ahead of guidance for 2023 financial year

Leading subsea rentals and services group Ashtead Technology (AT.:360p) has delivered eye-catching results and prompted another round of earnings upgrades. The independent company supports the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), and decommissioning of infrastructure across the offshore energy industry.

Last year, annual revenue surged 31 per cent to £73.1mn, buoyed by organic growth (23.7 per cent), favourable exchange rates (5.5 per cent) and bolt-on acquisitions (1.7 per cent). Tight market conditions – lead times for new equipment and spares continue to rise – have enabled Ashtead to push through price rises and mitigate the impact of inflationary pressures as more customers are renting equipment. This is allowing the business to raise cost utilisation rates and edge up its gross margin to 74 per cent.