/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Exploit a valuation gap with this reinvention story

Aim-traded stock has turned itself around in the past five years – but the valuation hasn’t caught up
Exploit a valuation gap with this reinvention story
May 4, 2023

Everyone loves a comeback kid, and at Volex (VLX) you get two for the price of one. First, there’s the cable manufacturer itself, which was wrestling with falling sales and operating losses six years ago. Then there’s Nat Rothschild, who joined the group as a non-executive director in 2015, fresh from a fruitless attempt to create a new “international coal champion” in Indonesia. He’s now chairman and set on restoring the reputation of the group – as well as his own. 

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Impressive margin growth 
  • Booming EV business
  • Global reach 
  • Lowly valued
Bear points
  • Exposure to consumer spending
  • Working capital outflows 

Volex makes power cables for everything from kitchen appliances to electric cars for the likes of Tesla. In the past, the business has been hamstrung by the low-margin nature of its work and the precariousness of its contracts. The loss of a deal with Apple in 2012, for example, proved particularly painful. Over the past seven years, however, with the help of a new leadership team, the group has reinvented itself, embraced a wider product range and reduced the concentration of its customers. In 2014, half of revenues came from three clients. By 2020, this had fallen to a quarter. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data