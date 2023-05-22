A challenger brand well worth the share price bounce

2023 total revenue up 47 per cent to £32.7mn

Gross profit margin above 50 per cent, or three points higher than in 2022

Aim-traded fintech payments group Equals (EQLS:108.5p), a leading challenger for banking and payments, has delivered an eye-catching annual meeting trading update. Its share price shot up to the highest level since September 2019, and it’s more than warranted.

In the 90 working days to mid-May 2023, group revenue per working day increased from £248,000 to £363,000 year on year to lift total revenue to £32.7mn. Moreover, it implies that Equals revenue per day run rate has risen from £342,000 in the 59 working days to 24 March 2023 to £404,064 in the last 31 working days of the reporting period. The acceleration suggests that analysts at Peel Hunt are erring on the conservative side in predicting 26 per cent growth in 2023 revenue to £88mn, embedding average revenue per working day of only £350,600 in their estimates.