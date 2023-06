Share price down a third since May annual results

VW settlement well below initial market estimates

Priced on 49 per cent discount to net tangible asset value

2023 price/earnings (PE) ratio of 5.4

Shares in Anexo (ANX:63.5p), a credit and legal services provider for motorists, have come under pressure after the group lowered profit guidance last month following the decision to rein in new case acquisitions and focus on improving working capital management and cash collection rates.