Supreme upgrades earnings for the second time since April

- Annual revenue up 19 per cent to £155.6mn
- Analysts push through 13 and 10 per cent cash profit upgrades for next two years
- Appointed master distributor for vape brands, ElfBar and Lost Mary
- Current year PE ratio of 9.2 and forward dividend yield of 2.7 per cent
Supreme (SUP:117p), a consumer goods manufacturer (B&M, Home Bargains and Poundland are all customers), has upgraded profit guidance again, having previously forced analysts to raise their estimates at the pre-close trading update (‘This once recovery play is now a solid buy’, 17 April 2023).
The strong sales momentum is being driven by the group’s high margin vape division. This area is responsible for a 75 per cent increase to £76.1mn and lifting gross profit by almost half to £28.1mn, accounting for almost 70 per cent of group profit. Around £12.8mn of the £32.6mn divisional incremental revenue came from the earnings enhancing acquisitions of vape brands, Liberty Flights and Cuts Ice.