Supreme upgrades earnings for the second time since April

Annual revenue up 19 per cent to £155.6mn

Analysts push through 13 and 10 per cent cash profit upgrades for next two years

Appointed master distributor for vape brands, ElfBar and Lost Mary

Current year PE ratio of 9.2 and forward dividend yield of 2.7 per cent

Supreme (SUP:117p), a consumer goods manufacturer (B&M, Home Bargains and Poundland are all customers), has upgraded profit guidance again, having previously forced analysts to raise their estimates at the pre-close trading update (‘This once recovery play is now a solid buy’, 17 April 2023).

The strong sales momentum is being driven by the group’s high margin vape division. This area is responsible for a 75 per cent increase to £76.1mn and lifting gross profit by almost half to £28.1mn, accounting for almost 70 per cent of group profit. Around £12.8mn of the £32.6mn divisional incremental revenue came from the earnings enhancing acquisitions of vape brands, Liberty Flights and Cuts Ice.