Small-cap trusts might be the new dividend heroes

The 'dividend hero' list run by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) is a useful starting point for income hunters. Showcasing those investment trusts that have increased their annual dividend payout for at least 20 years in a row, it points out some of the funds that should protect an income against inflation, at least to some extent.

Income can come in so many forms, and that’s something we see in the (very gradual) development of the list. The need for a 20-year track record means older asset classes tend to dominate the list, and it’s almost exclusively populated by equity funds. Plenty of these are dedicated income portfolios, from City of London (CTY) to Murray Income (MUT), Scottish American (SCAM) and Schroder Income Growth (SCF). Investors should know what to expect from such names: a competitive level of yield and a focus on steady dividend payers, often in the large-cap universe. That should satisfy requirements for yield, but it also leaves investors reliant on one segment of the equity universe.

With such considerations in mind, it’s interesting to see that three UK smaller companies funds, Athelney (ATY), BlackRock Smaller Companies (BRSC) and Henderson Smaller Companies (HSL), have made the list this year. We wouldn’t tend to associate such funds with income, but it seems dividends can be had here – and even some decent yields if you buy at the right point. Athelney recently had a share price dividend yield of 4.9 per cent, with BlackRock Smaller Companies on 3.1 and the Henderson trust on 3.9 per cent. It’s worth noting, however, that in the latter two cases the yield figure will have risen on the back of some poor share price performance in the past year.