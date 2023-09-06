small companies

Larger predators will soon notice Arcontech's smart strategy

This Aim-traded financial software provider could secure multiple new contracts
Larger predators will soon notice Arcontech's smart strategy
September 6, 2023
  • Full-year pre-tax profit up 30 per cent to £1mn
  • Revenue of £2.7mn all recurring
  • Net cash rises 6 per cent to £6.4mn (48p)
  • Final dividend per share raised 8 per cent to 3.5p
  • Enterprise valuation to operating profit multiple of six

Aim-traded financial software provider Arcontech (ARC:87.5p) flagged up its eye-catching annual results when the board materially increased earnings guidance in a pre-close trading update (‘Lock in this 9 per cent free cash flow yield’, 26 July 2023).

At the time, house broker FinnCap raised its adjusted pre-tax profit and earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 49 per cent to £1mn and 7.3p, respectively; the driver behind the subsequent 33 per cent share price rally. The directors didn’t disappoint investors with their outlook on results day.

This is subscriber only content
Start your trial to keep reading
TRY 4 WEEKS FOR £4
PRINT AND DIGITAL
  • Cancel any time during the trial
  • Essential access to the website and app
  • Magazine delivered every week
  • Investment ideas, tools and analysis
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data