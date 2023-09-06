Larger predators will soon notice Arcontech's smart strategy

Full-year pre-tax profit up 30 per cent to £1mn

Revenue of £2.7mn all recurring

Net cash rises 6 per cent to £6.4mn (48p)

Final dividend per share raised 8 per cent to 3.5p

Enterprise valuation to operating profit multiple of six

Aim-traded financial software provider Arcontech (ARC:87.5p) flagged up its eye-catching annual results when the board materially increased earnings guidance in a pre-close trading update (‘Lock in this 9 per cent free cash flow yield’, 26 July 2023).

At the time, house broker FinnCap raised its adjusted pre-tax profit and earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 49 per cent to £1mn and 7.3p, respectively; the driver behind the subsequent 33 per cent share price rally. The directors didn’t disappoint investors with their outlook on results day.