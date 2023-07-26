Lock in this 9% free cash flow yield

Cost savings drive a 49 per cent pre-tax profit upgrade

Net cash estimates lifted by five per cent for both 2023 and 2024 financial years

100 per cent recurring license fee income

Shares trade on cash-adjusted PE ratio of 2.5 for year just ended

Aim-traded financial software provider Arcontech (ARC:66p) has materially increased earnings guidance for the financial year to 30 June 2023.

The news prompted analysts at house broker FinnCap to raise their adjusted pre-tax profit and earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 49 per cent to £1mn and 7.3p, moving up 11 per cent from £0.9mn and 6.5p in 2022, on slightly lower year-on-year revenue of £2.7mn. On this basis, expect a hike in the full-year dividend per share from 3.3p to 3.6p, implying the shares are rated on a modest price/earnings (PE) ratio of nine and offer an attractive dividend yield of 5.5 per cent.