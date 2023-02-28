This cash-rich, high-yield stock is also a takeover target

First-half pre-tax profit declines

First-half free cash flow of £0.3mn

Net cash up 5 per cent to £5.9mn (44p) year on year

Aim-traded financial software provider Arcontech (ARC:74p) reported £56,000 lower first-half pre-tax profit of £0.37mn on revenue down from £1.45mn to £1.35mn, but pre-tax profit was almost 13 per cent higher than in the second half of its 2021-22 financial year.

The revenue decline was as anticipated after one customer decided to scale back its market data spend, and another opted not to renew its contract because it is switching to a solution in a legacy, bundled contract. That said, it’s rare for Arcontech to lose contracts. Of far more importance is news that the company is now “starting to see small amounts of growth and is confident that this will continue”, says chairman Geoff Wicks. That’s a positive development following several years of inactivity during the Covid-19 pandemic when the lack of face-to-face access to financial institution customers severely hindered its sales teams.