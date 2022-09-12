Tapping into prodigious free cash flow generators

Adjusted cash profit trebles to $88.9mn, or up 17 per cent on pro-forma basis

Bumper operating cash flow deleveraging balance sheet

Free cash flow yields of 12.6 per cent (2022) and 14.6 per cent (2023)

First-half results from cyber security software provider Kape Technologies (KAPE: 285p) not only delivered strong organic revenue and profit growth, but also bumper operational cash flow. This is enabling the group to pay down borrowings following last December’s $936mn (£807mn) acquisition of ExpressVPN, a leading provider in the digital privacy space with more than 3m active users across 180 countries.

On a pro-forma basis, first-half revenue increased 19 per cent to $306mn, of which 88 per cent was recurring in nature, to lift adjusted cash profit by 17 per cent to $88.9mn. The group’s subscriber base rose 6 per cent to almost 7mn customers, and the retention rate improved a smidgeon to 82 per cent. The key driver was growth in digital privacy revenues, up almost a fifth to $253mn on a pro-forma basis, a reflection of the strong underlying market for cyber security software (which protects data security and privacy against piracy and phishing attacks), and virtual private network (VPN) solutions (which encrypt and secure internet connections). Kape’s average customer is aged 20 to 45, based in the US or Europe (45 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, of the subscriber base), is tech-savvy and has multiple devices to protect.