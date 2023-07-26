How media companies can react to the AI boom

Media and data companies are fighting to protect their turf as generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools begin to take hold among consumers and businesses looking for information.

Those in the news and proprietary data industries are now faced with the challenge of protecting their existing revenue streams and working out how to either fight back against AI or embrace it. After the initial burst of interest in chatbots such as ChatGPT, which scrape information and serve it up to users in a simple format (often stripped of context and accuracy), some media giants are already negotiating to sell their data to the big tech companies that increasingly dominate the AI industry. Others are looking to partner with them and build their own chatbots. “Ultimately people are looking for answers. If you can provide them more reliably than everyone else, then you will be alright," said Amy Webb, a futurist and founder of Future Today Institute.

This isn't the first time an emergent technology has created a problem for media executives. Most newspapers were left behind by the emergence of the internet, and have had to forge new revenue streams after advertising shifted to social media platforms and aggregators such as Google. Meanwhile, the advertisers that embraced digital fastest have been the most successful over the past decade.