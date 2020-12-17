China sets the scene for iron ore intervention

Commodity markets are based on speculation. Buying based on a call around likely future demand is how spot markets work; even if a trader misjudges demand, the act of buying in large enough quantities can provide all the impetus needed for a price hike.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
Lessons of a pandemic year
This year's events have seen some economic regularities break down – but not all
Chris Dillow