China sets the scene for iron ore intervention

Commodity markets are based on speculation. Buying based on a call around likely future demand is how spot markets work; even if a trader misjudges demand, the act of buying in large enough quantities can provide all the impetus needed for a price hike.

Join our community of smart investors Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access: Comprehensive companies coverage

Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios

Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.

Help managing your portfolio Explore subscription options