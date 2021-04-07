Shares I love: Aviva

Investors avoided life insurers last year because of concerns on economic and Brexit risks

These companies' cyclicality is lower than it used to be and their solvency is better than during the financial crisis

These include Aviva, which is is implementing far-reaching strategic changes and has significant scope to improve its cost base

Alex Wright, manager of Fidelity Special Values (FSV) and Fidelity Special Situations (GB00B88V3X40), explains why he has added to life insurance company Aviva (AV.).

"Life insurers is a space I have been excited about for a while and where I increased exposure during the volatility last year," he says. "This was because these companies were shunned by investors who saw them as UK gross domestic product proxies vulnerable to economic and Brexit risks.