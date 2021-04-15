/
PureTech fully funded through to 2025

The biotechnology group is sitting on $443m of cash and cash equivalents
April 15, 2021
  • Operating loss narrowed by 12 per cent in 2020 to $120m
  • 10 new clinical trials expected this year

Biotherapeutics specialist PureTech Health (PRTC) saw its operating loss narrow by 12 per cent last year, to $120m (£87m), on the back of lower general and administrative expenses and spending on research and development. This reflects the deconsolidation of three of its ‘founded entities’ in 2019, which are companies that have been spun-off from PureTech to continue to develop a drug separately. Operating expenses are expected to rise moving forward as the group advances its pipeline of therapies and maintains its secondary listing on Nasdaq.

