Manchester United is losing money as well as matches

Manchester United has spent more than its rivals on star players

Underperformance on the field means the team is not making a good enough return on that investment

Nick Train, the famously long-term investor and one of Manchester United’s (US:MANU) top shareholders, recently explained to Investors’ Chronicle that he “hates selling” his favourite stocks. England’s richest football club appears similarly reluctant to part with its most prized assets.

Rumours hve been circulating in the football press that Manchester United is preparing to offer a £104m five-year deal to star player Paul Pogba, who is reportedly interested in leaving the club once his current contract ends next year. For Pogba, that would mean a £400,000 weekly salary, likely making him the Premier League’s highest earner.