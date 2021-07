The communication strategy of Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) was criticised by Cat Rock Capital in a public presentation released this week. Cat Rock, which owns 4.7 per cent of Just Eat’s shares, believes that the company’s share price underperformance is due to the erratic and unclear nature of the chief executive's communication to shareholders. It has suggested that Just East should “fix communication”, “clean house” and “explore strategic options” in order to improve its valuation.