Hays brings back dividend after job market recovery

The jobs market picked up momentum in the second half of the year across all geographies.
Hays brings back dividend after job market recovery
August 26, 2021
  • It has proposed a 8.93p special dividend
  • Strong net cash position of £410.6m excluding lease liabilities

Recruiters are usually a good indicator of wider economic health. When companies are confident about growth, they hire, and when they are uncertain, they don’t. Hays' (HAS) end of year results therefore look almost exactly as we would expect. Its revenue was down 8 per cent for the full year but momentum was building through each quarter with H2 revenue up 13 per cent and Q4 up 39 per cent.

