It has $430m of cash after a $400m debt issuance

Income dropped 68 per cent

Litigation funder Burford Capital (BUR) deployed more cash in the first half of the year than ever before but Covid-19 has clogged up the court system meaning its income was down. The tricky thing with litigation funders is that their income is lumpy and their accounting practices are often confusing. Burford is no exception.