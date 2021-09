Margins improved thanks to economies of scale

Signed multiple new licensing deals in the US

Gaming Realms (GMR) creates gambling games under its Slingo brand and licenses them to casinos. It has a diverse range of games, but the majority are derived from a cross between slots and bingo and each game only takes around a minute to play. Though this is much slower than the three seconds it takes for a game of slots, it is fast enough to fit a couple rounds in during a restroom break at work.